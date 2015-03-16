Flank Steaks with Shallot-Red Wine Sauce
© Oddur Thorisson
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Mimi Thorisson
April 2015

A buttery red wine-and-shallot sauce with a touch of sweetness from balsamic vinegar turns a simple, juicy flank steak into a special meal. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 12-ounce flank steaks, about 3/4 inch thick
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 large shallots, thinly sliced
  • 3/4 cup dry red wine
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the steaks generously with salt and pepper. In a large cast-iron skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the steaks and cook over high heat, turning once, until medium-rare, 6 minutes total. Transfer to a carving board and let rest for 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in the olive oil. Add the shallots and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Add the red wine, vinegar and sugar and simmer until reduced by half, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter. Season the sauce with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Slice the steaks across the grain and serve with the sauce.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a lively Brouilly from Beaujolais, which matches the steak in juiciness and has enough acidity to cut through the fat.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up