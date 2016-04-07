Flank Steak with Chimichurri

Flank steak lends itself to an assertive sauce because it has such a strong and rich flavor,” says Colby Garrelts, chef at Bluestem in Kansas City, Missouri. For this chimichurri that he makes at home with his wife (and Bluestem pastry chef), Megan, Colby swaps out the usual red wine vinegar with sherry vinegar and makes the garlicky herb sauce extra-piquant with capers. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes



Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.