Flank Steak with Chimichurri

Flank steak lends itself to an assertive sauce because it has such a strong and rich flavor,” says Colby Garrelts, chef at Bluestem in Kansas City, Missouri. For this chimichurri that he makes at home with his wife (and Bluestem pastry chef), Megan, Colby swaps out the usual red wine vinegar with sherry vinegar and makes the garlicky herb sauce extra-piquant with capers.
Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Remove the steaks from the refrigerator.
In a blender, pulse the parsley with the garlic, shallot, vinegar, capers, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 cup of water until coarsely chopped. Add 1/4 cup of the olive oil in a steady stream and blend until thick and smooth. Transfer the chimichurri to a serving bowl.
Generously season the steaks with salt and pepper. Heat a very large ovenproof skillet until very hot. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil, add the steaks and cook over high heat until nicely browned, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast the steaks for 15 minutes, until medium-rare.
Transfer the steaks to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes, then cut them across the grain 1/2 inch thick and serve with the chimichurri.
Make Ahead
