Flank Steak Burrito with Guacamole and Salsa

Step 2

Remove the steak from the marinade and dry thoroughly with paper towels. Season the steak on both sides with the ancho chile powder, sea salt and ground pepper. In a small nonstick frying pan, heat the oil over medium high heat. Add the steak to the pan and give it a little shake to prevent it from sticking. Sear the steak for 3 to 5 minutes per side. Remove the pan from the heat and let the steak stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Slice it across the grain into 1-inch strips.