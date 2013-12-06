Flaming a Twist
Flaming a lemon or orange twist caramelizes and enriches the zest's essential oils. Start by cutting a thin, oval, quarter-size piece of zest with a bit of the white pith intact. Grasping the outer edges gently between the thumb, middle and index fingers, hold the twist, skin side down, about 4 inches over the cocktail. Hold a lit match an inch away from the twist, then pinch the edges sharply together to propel the citrus oil through the flame and into the drink

