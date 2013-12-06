Flaky Tart Pastry

This buttery pastry is easily doubled; shape the dough into 2 disks and freeze 1 of them for future use. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor, combine the flour, sugar and salt. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Add 2 1/2 tablespoons of the water and pulse just until the pastry comes together; add more water if necessary. On a lightly floured surface, shape the pastry into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes
Make Ahead
The pastry can be refrigerated for up to 2 days or frozen for up to 1 month.
