Flaky Tart Pastry
Serves : MAKES ONE 13-INCH TART SHELL
Peggy Smith
March 1998

This buttery pastry is easily doubled; shape the dough into 2 disks and freeze 1 of them for future use. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • Large pinch of salt
  • 6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into bits
  • About 2 1/2 tablespoons ice water

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, combine the flour, sugar and salt. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Add 2 1/2 tablespoons of the water and pulse just until the pastry comes together; add more water if necessary. On a lightly floured surface, shape the pastry into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes

Make Ahead

The pastry can be refrigerated for up to 2 days or frozen for up to 1 month.

