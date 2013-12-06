Flageolet Bean Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, soak the beans overnight in cold water to cover. Drain the beans and transfer them to a large saucepan. Add the onion, garlic, thyme and 6 cups of water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover tightly and simmer for 1 hour. Add 2 teaspoons of the salt and continue simmering, covered, until the beans are tender, about 20 minutes longer. Drain.

Step 2 Transfer the beans, onion and garlic to the food processor and puree. Strain the puree into a saucepan, leaving the bean skins behind. Whisk 3 cups of the chicken stock into the puree.

Step 3 Place the tomato cubes in a colander and sprinkle with the remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Let drain for 1 hour.

Step 4 Preheat the oven to 300°. Put the bread cubes on a baking sheet and bake until dry and crisp, about 10 minutes.

Step 5 In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the bread cubes and cook over moderately high heat, tossing frequently, until browned, about 4 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain.