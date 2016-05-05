Five-Alarm Drumsticks

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 300°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the tomatoes, garlic, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and the 2 tablespoons of oil. Bake for 2 hours and 30 minutes, until the tomatoes are soft and slightly dried. Discard the bay leaves.

Step 2 Scrape the tomatoes and any juices into a food processor. Add the red peppers, chipotles, adobo sauce and Sriracha and puree until nearly smooth. Scrape into a large pot.

Step 3 Set up a grill for direct and indirect cooking, then light the grill and oil the grate. Brush the chicken with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred, 8 to 10 minutes; move to indirect heat. Cover and cook at 425° until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest parts registers 165°, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet.