Five-Alarm Drumsticks
Active Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ben Ford
June 2016

In a nod to buffalo chicken, Ben Ford makes his own fiery hot sauce using roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, smoky chipotles and Sriracha. Slideshow: More Drumstick Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds plum tomatoes, cored and quartered lengthwise
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon chopped thyme
  • 1 tablespoon chopped oregano
  • 2 bay leaves
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 2 roasted red bell peppers, seeded and chopped
  • 2 chipotle chiles in adobo, plus 1/4 cup adobo sauce
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons Sriracha
  • 12 chicken drumsticks (3 pounds)
  • 1/2 stick unsalted butter
  • Blue cheese dressing, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 300°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the tomatoes, garlic, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and the 2 tablespoons of oil. Bake for  2 hours and 30 minutes, until the tomatoes are soft and slightly dried. Discard the bay leaves.

Step 2    

Scrape the tomatoes and any juices into a food processor. Add the red peppers, chipotles, adobo sauce and Sriracha and puree until nearly smooth. Scrape into a large pot.

Step 3    

Set up a grill for direct and indirect cooking, then light the grill and oil the grate. Brush  the chicken with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred, 8 to 10 minutes; move to indirect heat. Cover and cook at 425° until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest parts registers 165°, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet.

Step 4    

Add the butter to the hot sauce and bring to a boil over moderately high heat, stirring. Remove from the heat. Add half of the drumsticks to the hot sauce and turn to coat. Transfer to a platter. Repeat with the remaining drumsticks. Serve with blue cheese dressing, passing the remaining hot sauce at the table.

Make Ahead

The hot sauce can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Suggested Pairing

Rich brown ale.

