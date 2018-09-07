Fitty-Fitty Martini
Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 cocktail
Ray Isle
October 2018

This martini’s easy-to-remember ratio makes it the perfect after-work cocktail to throw together when you’re too exhausted to think. Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle recommends Boodles gin and Dolin vermouth.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2  ounces London dry gin (such as Boodles)
  • 1 1/2  ounces vermouth (such as Dolin)
  • 1 dash orange bitters (such as Regans’ Orange Bitters No. 6)
  • 1 lemon peel strip, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Combine gin, vermouth, and bitters in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Cover and shake vigorously until very cold. Pour into a coupe glass, and garnish with lemon peel strip. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up