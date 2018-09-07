Fitty-Fitty Martini

Abby Hocking
This martini’s easy-to-remember ratio makes it the perfect after-work cocktail to throw together when you’re too exhausted to think. Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle recommends Boodles gin and Dolin vermouth.
How to Make It
Step
Combine gin, vermouth, and bitters in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Cover and shake vigorously until very cold. Pour into a coupe glass, and garnish with lemon peel strip. Serve immediately.
