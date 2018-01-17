Fisherman's-Style Seafood Stew
Con Poulos
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Fabio Trabocchi
February 2018

Chef Fabio Trabocchi of Casa Luca in Washington, DC, says the key to this brodetto-inspired recipe is to cook to fish and shellfish in stages. The crusty ciabatta toasts make this Fisherman’s-Style Seafood Stew warming winter meal. Slideshow: More Hearty Stew Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 (1-inch-thick) ciabatta slices 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing and drizzling 
  • 5 garlic cloves, divided 
  • 1 cup finely chopped onion 
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine  
  • 1 (32-ounces) jar tomato sauce 
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar  
  • 1 pound mussels, scrubbed 
  • 12 littleneck clams, scrubbed 
  • 12 ounces cod fillets, cut into 2-inch pieces 
  • 12 ounces skin-on snapper fillets,  cut into 2-inch pieces 
  • 10 ounces raw large shrimp, peeled  and deveined 
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 6 ounces cleaned squid, bodies  cut into 1/2-inch-thick rings 
  • 3 tablespoons chopped parsley  

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat broiler to high with oven rack 4 inches from heat. Brush bread with olive oil, and place on a baking sheet. Broil until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes, flipping halfway through. Rub toast with 1 garlic clove and keep warm. 

Step 2    

Thinly slice remaining 4 garlic cloves. Heat 1/4 cup oil over moderately high heat in a large Dutch oven. Add onion and sliced garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add wine; boil until reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Add tomato sauce and vinegar; bring to a simmer. Add mussels and clams; cover and cook until mussels open, about 5 minutes. Remove mussels with a slotted spoon and place in a large bowl. (Discard any that do not open.) Cover pot and cook until clams open, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove clams with a slotted spoon and place in bowl with mussels.

Step 3    

Season cod, snapper, and shrimp with salt. Add to pot, cover, and reduce heat to moderate; simmer 6 minutes. Add squid, cover, and cook until fish are just cooked through, about 2 minutes. Stir in parsley, mussels, and clams. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand until shellfish are heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve in shallow bowls with a drizzle of olive oil and garlic toast.

