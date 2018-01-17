Chef Fabio Trabocchi of Casa Luca in Washington, DC, says the key to this brodetto-inspired recipe is to cook to fish and shellfish in stages. The crusty ciabatta toasts make this Fisherman’s-Style Seafood Stew warming winter meal. Slideshow: More Hearty Stew Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat broiler to high with oven rack 4 inches from heat. Brush bread with olive oil, and place on a baking sheet. Broil until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes, flipping halfway through. Rub toast with 1 garlic clove and keep warm.
Thinly slice remaining 4 garlic cloves. Heat 1/4 cup oil over moderately high heat in a large Dutch oven. Add onion and sliced garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add wine; boil until reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Add tomato sauce and vinegar; bring to a simmer. Add mussels and clams; cover and cook until mussels open, about 5 minutes. Remove mussels with a slotted spoon and place in a large bowl. (Discard any that do not open.) Cover pot and cook until clams open, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove clams with a slotted spoon and place in bowl with mussels.
Season cod, snapper, and shrimp with salt. Add to pot, cover, and reduce heat to moderate; simmer 6 minutes. Add squid, cover, and cook until fish are just cooked through, about 2 minutes. Stir in parsley, mussels, and clams. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand until shellfish are heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve in shallow bowls with a drizzle of olive oil and garlic toast.
Author Name: Bohdan Pruski
Review Body: Grandson and I made this yesterday, 2/3/18. The three of us (wife joined in the feast) ate the seafood, sopped up the broth, and had two bowls each. Everyone gave it a 5 star rating! Followed the recipe except for the seafood selection. No clams but yes to scallops and lobster tail. This is as good if not better than Julia Child's Bouillabaisse. Definitely a keeper to make again and again. Thank you Food and Wine.
