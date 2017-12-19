Fish Sauce– Caramel Chicken 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Laura Rege
January 2018

This addictive take on ga kho gung, Vietnamese caramelized chicken with ginger and fish sauce, is sweetened with shallots, garlic, and palm sugar. Slideshow: More Chicken Leg Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 whole chicken legs  (2 1/2 pounds) 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 4 tablespoons neutral oil, divided 
  • 3 large shallots, thinly sliced 
  • 4 garlic cloves 
  • One 2-inch piece of ginger, peeled, julienned 
  • 1/2 cup palm sugar or light brown sugar 
  • 3 tablespoons rice vinegar 
  • 2 tablespoons fish sauce 
  • 1 jalapeño, sliced 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season chicken with salt and pepper. In a deep 12-inch skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil. Add chicken to skillet, skin side down. Cook over moderately high heat until browned, about 5 minutes. Turn chicken and brown other side, about 4 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate. Pour the oil out of the skillet and discard. 

Step 2    

Return skillet to moderate heat. Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil, shallots, garlic, and ginger; cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 2 minutes.  

Step 3    

Add sugar, vinegar, fish sauce, and 1/2 cup water to skillet. Bring to a boil, and return chicken to skillet, skin side down. Simmer over moderate heat, occasionally basting the chicken, 8 minutes. Turn chicken and continue basting, adding water by tablespoonfuls if sauce thickens too rapidly, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest part of chicken registers 165° and sauce is thickened, about 15 minutes. Add jalapeño, and toss to coat in sauce. Transfer chicken to a platter, and drizzle sauce over the chicken. 

