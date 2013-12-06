Fish Sauce Marinade
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 1 1/2 CUPS
Jeffrey Alford and Naomi Duguid
June 1996

This pungent mixture is especially good with sweet vegetables, such as red and yellow bell pepper wedges and quartered red onions, or with kale. Just lightly brush the vegetables or dip them in the marinade so that the salty fish sauce won't overpower them. To use with kale, dilute the marinade with an equal amount of water before dipping.Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

  • 1 cup fish sauce (see Note)
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • Freshly ground pepper

Combine all the ingredients in a medium bowl.

Fish sauce is available at Asian markets.

Vegetables: marinate just before grilling.

