Fish Kofta Sandwiches

Chopped fresh cod is mixed with lots of seasonings and aromatics and formed into a sausage shape before grilling for a supertasty take on the Middle Eastern classic skewered meat patties. Slideshow: More Middle Eastern Recipes
How to Make It
In a food processor, pulse the fish until chopped and chunky. Scrape into a bowl, add all of the remaining ingredients and mix well. Form into eight 6-inch-long cylinders and refrigerate on a parchment-lined baking sheet for at least 30 minutes.
In a small bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients except the canola oil, buns and slaw.
Light a grill. Brush the kofta with 2 tablespoons of canola oil. Grill over moderate heat until golden, about 8 minutes. Cover and grill over low heat, brushing with the glaze and turning occasionally, until cooked through, about 15 minutes more. Serve the kofta in the hot dog buns, topped with the kohlrabi slaw.
Notes
Use this recipe for kohlrabi slaw.
Suggested Pairing
Review Body: I have never had kofta, but I thought the cumin (and coriander) overwhelmed all other flavors in this. I would like to try again with more subtle flavors; I would have liked to taste the za'atar more. Patties held together unbelievably well on the grill. Amazing for a fish patty. Glaze was great.
Date Published: 2016-08-08