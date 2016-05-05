Fish Kofta Sandwiches

Author Name: Dana Cardona

Review Body: I have never had kofta, but I thought the cumin (and coriander) overwhelmed all other flavors in this. I would like to try again with more subtle flavors; I would have liked to taste the za'atar more. Patties held together unbelievably well on the grill. Amazing for a fish patty. Glaze was great.

Review Rating: 2

Date Published: 2016-08-08