Fish Kofta Sandwiches
© Adrian Gaut
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Eli Sussman and Max Sussman
June 2016

Chopped fresh cod is mixed with lots of seasonings and aromatics and formed into a sausage shape before grilling for a supertasty take on the Middle Eastern classic skewered meat patties. Slideshow: More Middle Eastern Recipes

Ingredients

Kofta

  • 2 pounds skinless cod fillets, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 cup minced red onion
  • 2 Fresno chiles, minced
  • 1/2 cup chopped curly parsley
  • 2 tablespoons ground coriander
  • 2 tablespoons ground cumin
  • 2 tablespoons za’atar
  • 2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 cup dry breadcrumbs

Glaze

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon za’atar
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • Canola oil
  • 8 top-split hot dog buns (preferably brioche) and Kohlrabi Slaw (see Note)

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the kofta

In a food processor, pulse the fish until chopped and chunky. Scrape into a bowl, add all of the remaining ingredients and mix well. Form into eight 6-inch-long cylinders and refrigerate on a parchment-lined baking sheet for at least 30 minutes.

Step 2    Make the glaze

In a small bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients except the canola oil, buns and slaw.

Step 3    

Light a grill. Brush the kofta with 2 tablespoons of canola oil. Grill over moderate heat until golden, about 8 minutes. Cover and grill over low heat, brushing with the glaze and turning occasionally, until cooked through, about 15 minutes more. Serve the kofta in the hot dog buns, topped with the kohlrabi slaw.

Notes

Use this recipe for kohlrabi slaw.

Suggested Pairing

Dry Riesling.

