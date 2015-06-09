Mixologist Tina Ross created this fiery Pimm’s Cup variation with St. George Dry Rye Gin. “I love this spirit,” Ross says. “Compared to other gins, it’s so strange—really tangy, and kind of straight-up evergreen in your face.”
Slideshow: Aperitif Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
In a liquid measuring cup, stir the water with the cayenne pepper and let stand for about 30 minutes. Strain the extract through cheesecloth or a coffee filter into a small jar and store at room temperature for up to 3 weeks. Makes about 2 ounces.
In a cocktail shaker, combine the Pimm’s, gin, Ginger Syrup, lime juice and Cayenne Extract. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled collins glass and stir in the club soda. Garnish with the cucumber spear and mint sprig.
Notes
Ginger Syrup: In a small saucepan, combine 1/2 cup sugar with 4 ounces water. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. Add 1⁄3 cup (1 1/2 ounces) minced fresh ginger and simmer over very low heat for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Let cool, then pour the syrup through a fine strainer into a jar. Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes about 5 ounces.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5