Firesuite
© Lucas Allen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Tina Ross

Mixologist Tina Ross created this fiery Pimm’s Cup variation with St. George Dry Rye Gin. “I love this spirit,” Ross says. “Compared to other gins, it’s so strange—really tangy, and kind of straight-up evergreen in your face.” Slideshow: Aperitif Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

Cayenne Extract

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons cayenne pepper
  • 2 ounces water

Cocktail

  • 1 1/2 ounces Pimm’s No. 1 (gin-based aperitif)
  • 1 ounce St. George Dry Rye Gin
  • 3/4 ounce Ginger Syrup (see Note)
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 3 drops of Cayenne Extract
  • Ice
  • 3/4 ounce chilled club soda
  • 1 cucumber spear, for garnish
  • 1 mint sprig, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the cayenne extract

In a liquid measuring cup, stir the water with the cayenne pepper and let stand for about 30 minutes. Strain the extract through cheesecloth or a coffee filter into a small jar and store at room temperature for up to 3 weeks. Makes about 2 ounces.

Step 2    Make the cocktail

In a cocktail shaker, combine the Pimm’s, gin, Ginger Syrup, lime juice and Cayenne Extract. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into  a chilled, ice-filled collins glass and stir in the club soda. Garnish with the cucumber spear and mint sprig.

Notes

Ginger Syrup: In a small saucepan, combine 1/2 cup sugar with 4 ounces water. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. Add 1⁄3 cup (1 1/2 ounces) minced fresh ginger and simmer over very low heat for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Let cool, then pour the syrup through a fine strainer into a jar. Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes about 5 ounces.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up