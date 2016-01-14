Finnish Sticks

In a food processor, combine the 1 1/4 cups of flour, the butter, granulated sugar and almond extract and pulse until a dough forms. Shape into a ball and flatten into a 1-inch-thick disk. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 3

Divide the cookie dough in half. On a lightly floured work surface, roll each piece of dough into a 3/4-inch-thick log. Brush the logs with the milk-egg wash and sprinkle with the almonds and pearl sugar. Cut the logs into 2-inch pieces and arrange on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, until barely golden. Transfer the cookies to a rack to cool before serving.