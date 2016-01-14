Finnish Sticks
© John Kernick
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 24
Magnus Nilsson
February 2016

Although they're called Finnish Sticks, these almond cookies are beloved in Sweden, where they're one of the most popular snacks for fika, or coffee breaks. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups cake flour, plus more for dusting
  • 7 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure almond extract
  • 3 tablespoons whole milk
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped roasted almonds
  • 1 tablespoon pearl sugar (see Note)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, combine the 1 1/4 cups of flour, the butter, granulated sugar and almond extract and pulse until a dough forms. Shape into a ball and flatten into  a 1-inch-thick disk. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small bowl, beat the milk with the egg.

Step 3    

Divide the cookie dough in half. On a lightly floured work surface, roll each piece of dough into a 3/4-inch-thick log. Brush the logs with the milk-egg wash and sprinkle with the almonds and pearl sugar. Cut the logs into 2-inch pieces and arrange on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, until barely golden. Transfer the cookies to a rack to cool before serving.

Make Ahead

The cookies can be stored in an airtight container for 3 days.

Notes

Note: Pearl sugar is available at specialty food stores and from kingarthurflour.com.

