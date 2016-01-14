Although they're called Finnish Sticks, these almond cookies are beloved in Sweden, where they're one of the most popular snacks for fika, or coffee breaks. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes
In a food processor, combine the 1 1/4 cups of flour, the butter, granulated sugar and almond extract and pulse until a dough forms. Shape into a ball and flatten into a 1-inch-thick disk. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small bowl, beat the milk with the egg.
Divide the cookie dough in half. On a lightly floured work surface, roll each piece of dough into a 3/4-inch-thick log. Brush the logs with the milk-egg wash and sprinkle with the almonds and pearl sugar. Cut the logs into 2-inch pieces and arrange on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, until barely golden. Transfer the cookies to a rack to cool before serving.
Note: Pearl sugar is available at specialty food stores and from kingarthurflour.com.
Author Name: EricPampler
Review Body: This sticks looks great, I fully recommend them!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-27