Fingerling Potatoes with Kale Pesto
This slightly tangy pesto, served on warm fingerling potatoes, is milder than one made with basil, so the taste of the almonds really shines through. While the F&W Test Kitchen used curly kale for this recipe, it would work well with any variety of kale. Slideshow: Perfect Pesto Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds fingerling potatoes
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 cups packed chopped kale
  • 1/2 cup toasted almonds
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly, then cut the potatoes in half lengthwise.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine the kale with the almonds, lemon juice and garlic and pulse until the kale and nuts are very finely chopped. With the machine on, drizzle in the olive oil and process until incorporated. Season the pesto with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the warm fingerlings with the pesto and serve.

