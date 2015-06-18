Fines Herbes Omelet
Jacques Pépin
July 2015

Cooking legend Jacques Pépin whisks his eggs with a fork as they cook to lighten them and form small curds for a soft, creamy omelet. Slideshow: More Omelet Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons minced parsley
  • 1 tablespoon minced tarragon
  • 1 tablespoon minced chives
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons canola oil

How to Make It

Step

In a bowl, beat the eggs with the parsley, tarragon, chives, salt and pepper until light. In a 10-inch nonstick skillet, heat the butter and oil until the  butter begins to foam. Add the eggs and cook over moderate heat, shaking the pan and stirring constantly with a fork, until tiny curds form and the eggs begin to set. Stop stirring and allow the eggs to cook undisturbed for 1 minute. Shake the skillet to loosen the omelet and, using a rubber spatula, fold one-third of the omelet over the center. Tilt the skillet and turn the omelet out onto a large plate, folding it over itself as you release it from  the pan. Cut the omelet in half and serve immediately.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this simple omelet with a creamy, fruit-forward Chardonnay-based Champagne.

