Fines Herbes Omelet

Step

In a bowl, beat the eggs with the parsley, tarragon, chives, salt and pepper until light. In a 10-inch nonstick skillet, heat the butter and oil until the butter begins to foam. Add the eggs and cook over moderate heat, shaking the pan and stirring constantly with a fork, until tiny curds form and the eggs begin to set. Stop stirring and allow the eggs to cook undisturbed for 1 minute. Shake the skillet to loosen the omelet and, using a rubber spatula, fold one-third of the omelet over the center. Tilt the skillet and turn the omelet out onto a large plate, folding it over itself as you release it from the pan. Cut the omelet in half and serve immediately.