Filipino-Style Ceviche with Coconut Milk
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Paul Qui
July 2014

F&W Best New Chef 2014 Paul Qui is Filipino, and this rich, delicious kinilaw (a dish made from raw ingredients) is his go-to raw-seafood starter. It's a simple combination of fish with coconut milk, vinegar, chiles, ginger and cilantro. Slideshow: More Delicious Ceviche Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup raw coconut vinegar (see Note)
  • 1/2 small red onion—thinly sliced, rinsed under cold water and patted dry
  • 3 Thai chiles, thinly sliced
  • 4 teaspoons grated peeled ginger
  • 1 tablespoon minced cilantro stems and leaves, plus small leaves for garnish
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper, plus more for seasoning
  • 3/4 pound sashimi-grade tuna or hamachi, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, add all of the ingredients except the olive oil and lime wedges. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the ceviche to a bowl, garnish with cilantro leaves and serve with lime wedges.

Notes

Raw coconut vinegar is available at health food shops and from amazon.com.

Suggested Pairing

Brisk, zesty Albariño.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up