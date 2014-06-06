Filipino-Style Ceviche with Coconut Milk

F&W Best New Chef 2014 Paul Qui is Filipino, and this rich, delicious kinilaw (a dish made from raw ingredients) is his go-to raw-seafood starter. It's a simple combination of fish with coconut milk, vinegar, chiles, ginger and cilantro. Slideshow: More Delicious Ceviche Recipes
How to Make It
In a bowl, add all of the ingredients except the olive oil and lime wedges. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 20 minutes.
Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the ceviche to a bowl, garnish with cilantro leaves and serve with lime wedges.
Notes
Raw coconut vinegar is available at health food shops and from amazon.com.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Vindaloo Tiramisu
Review Body: This Filipino ceviche is a revelation. Creamy, tangy and full of bright flavors. I've made this several times and have taught this recipe to others. LOVE IT!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-04-09