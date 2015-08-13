Filipino Salad Crêpes

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, beat the egg with 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1 1/2 cups of water. Gradually whisk in the flour just until a batter forms (it’s OK if there are lumps), then whisk in the 1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil.

Step 2 Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet and brush with grapeseed oil. Add 1/4 cup of the batter and tilt the skillet to distribute the batter evenly. Cook over moderate heat until bubbles start to form around the edge of the crêpe, about 1 minute. Flip, then cook until lightly browned on the bottom, about 45 seconds longer. Transfer the crêpe to a baking sheet and top with a piece of wax or parchment paper. Repeat with the remaining batter, brushing the skillet with oil as needed; layer paper between each crêpe.

Step 3 In a small bowl, whisk the peanut butter with the coconut milk, tamari, garlic and 3 tablespoons of water; season with salt. In a medium bowl, toss the mango with the carrot, daikon, cucumber, mint and cilantro.