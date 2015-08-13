Filipino Salad Crêpes
N/A
1 HR
Serves : 8
Paul Qui
September 2015

These light crêpes from chef Paul Qui—whose new spot, Otoko, will open in South Congress Hotel in Austin this fall—are filled with a crisp and refreshing julienned salad of cucumber, carrot, daikon and green mango, and they’re superfun to eat. Using a mandoline to slice the vegetables and mango makes this very simple to assemble. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

  • 1 large egg
  • Fine salt
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil, plus more for brushing
  • 1/2 cup smooth peanut butter
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1 tablespoon tamari or soy sauce
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated
  • 1 green (unripe) mango, peeled and julienned
  • 1 cup julienned carrot
  • 1 cup julienned daikon
  • 1 cup julienned English cucumber
  • 1/2 cup torn mint leaves
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed chopped cilantro
  • Small butter lettuce leaves
  • Chopped roasted peanuts
  • Coconut vinegar, for serving  

In a medium bowl, beat the egg with 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1 1/2 cups of water. Gradually whisk in the flour just until a batter forms (it’s OK if there are lumps), then whisk in the 1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil.

Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet and brush with grapeseed oil. Add 1/4 cup of the batter and tilt the skillet to distribute the batter evenly. Cook over moderate heat until bubbles start to form around the edge of the crêpe, about 1 minute. Flip, then cook until lightly browned on the bottom, about 45 seconds longer. Transfer the crêpe to a baking sheet and top with a piece of wax or parchment paper. Repeat with the remaining batter, brushing the skillet with oil as needed; layer paper between each crêpe.

In a small bowl, whisk the peanut butter with the coconut milk, tamari, garlic and 3 tablespoons of water; season with salt. In a medium bowl, toss the mango with the carrot, daikon, cucumber, mint and cilantro.

Arrange the crêpes on plates. Top each with a lettuce leaf and some of the salad; drizzle with the peanut dressing. Sprinkle with peanuts  and coconut vinegar and serve, passing additional vinegar and dressing at the table.

If you can’t find coconut vinegar, use white vinegar.

