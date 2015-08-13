Filipino Salad Crêpes

These light crêpes from chef Paul Qui—whose new spot, Otoko, will open in South Congress Hotel in Austin this fall—are filled with a crisp and refreshing julienned salad of cucumber, carrot, daikon and green mango, and they’re superfun to eat. Using a mandoline to slice the vegetables and mango makes this very simple to assemble. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, beat the egg with 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1 1/2 cups of water. Gradually whisk in the flour just until a batter forms (it’s OK if there are lumps), then whisk in the 1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil.
Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet and brush with grapeseed oil. Add 1/4 cup of the batter and tilt the skillet to distribute the batter evenly. Cook over moderate heat until bubbles start to form around the edge of the crêpe, about 1 minute. Flip, then cook until lightly browned on the bottom, about 45 seconds longer. Transfer the crêpe to a baking sheet and top with a piece of wax or parchment paper. Repeat with the remaining batter, brushing the skillet with oil as needed; layer paper between each crêpe.
In a small bowl, whisk the peanut butter with the coconut milk, tamari, garlic and 3 tablespoons of water; season with salt. In a medium bowl, toss the mango with the carrot, daikon, cucumber, mint and cilantro.
Arrange the crêpes on plates. Top each with a lettuce leaf and some of the salad; drizzle with the peanut dressing. Sprinkle with peanuts and coconut vinegar and serve, passing additional vinegar and dressing at the table.
Notes
If you can’t find coconut vinegar, use white vinegar.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Candra
Review Body: I've made these time and time again since last summer and will be making them again very soon as warm weather approaches. They are refreshing and totally delectable little handfuls of crunch and intrigue and guests always love putting their own salad crepes together. They are also wonderful with tiny salad shrimp or lump crabmeat if you're looking for a little extra protein.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-04-26