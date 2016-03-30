Filipino Chicken Inasal

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the dipping sauce In a small bowl, mix the coconut vinegar with the garlic and chiles. Cover and set aside.

Step 2 Make the chicken In a large bowl, whisk the coconut vinegar with two-thirds of the grated garlic, the lemongrass, lime juice, brown sugar and ginger. Put each quartered chicken in a large resealable plastic bag. Add the marinade and seal the bags. Refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a spice grinder or mortar, crush the annatto seeds to a fine powder. In a small saucepan, melt the butter with the annatto powder over very low heat and cook until fragrant and deep red, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper along with the remaining grated garlic.

Step 4 Preheat the oven to 425°. Heat a grill pan over moderately high heat. Scrape the marinade off the chicken; reserve the marinade. Transfer the chicken to a plate and season with salt and pepper. Grill the chicken in batches over moderately high heat, basting twice with the marinade, until lightly browned on all sides, 10 minutes.