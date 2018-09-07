Figmata 
Justin Walker
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 cocktail
Nandini Khaund
October 2018

Chicago cocktail innovator Nandini Khaund designed this cocktail to be the perfect autumn drink.  Notes of fig, honey and incense keep it refreshing and drinkable in a surprisingly low-alcohol drink. 

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons (1 ounce) manzanilla sherry, such as La Guita
  • 2 tablespoons (1 ounce) Solera cream sherry, such as Lustau
  • 2 tablespoons (1 ounce) jun (fermented green tea with honey) or honey kombucha
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon (1/4 ounce) Amaro Sibilla liqueur or other smooth amaro
  • 1 teaspoon demerara sugar syrup
  • 4 drops orange flower water
  • 1/2 ripe fresh fig
  • 1 rosemary sprig

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine manzanilla sherry, cream sherry, jun, amaro, and syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Cover and shake 10 times; strain into a stemmed cocktail glass.

Step 2    

Using a small dropper, add orange flower water to cocktail. Skewer fig with rosemary sprig, and set on rim of glass. Using a lit match or lighter, lightly toast rosemary sprig, releasing aroma. Serve immediately.

