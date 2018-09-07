Justin Walker
Chicago cocktail innovator Nandini Khaund designed this cocktail to be the perfect autumn drink. Notes of fig, honey and incense keep it refreshing and drinkable in a surprisingly low-alcohol drink.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine manzanilla sherry, cream sherry, jun, amaro, and syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Cover and shake 10 times; strain into a stemmed cocktail glass.
Step 2
Using a small dropper, add orange flower water to cocktail. Skewer fig with rosemary sprig, and set on rim of glass. Using a lit match or lighter, lightly toast rosemary sprig, releasing aroma. Serve immediately.