Fig-and-Frangipane Galettes

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the dough In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the sugar and salt. Using the large holes on a box grater, grate the butter over the flour. Gently toss the butter with the flour to mix. Sprinkle on the water and stir with a wooden spoon until the dough just starts to come together. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and gather any crumbs. Gently flatten the dough with your hands and fold in half; repeat the flattening and folding 2 more times. Pat the dough into a disk, wrap it in plastic and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 375°. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Divide the dough into 6 equal pieces and form into balls. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out each ball to a 6-inch round. Transfer the rounds to the baking sheets and refrigerate for 15 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the frangipane In a food processor, combine the almond paste with the butter, flour, lemon zest, salt and 1 egg. Pulse until smooth.

Step 4 Spread the apricot preserves on the pastry rounds, leaving a 1-inch border around the edges. Spread the frangipane over the preserves and arrange the figs decoratively on top. Fold the pastry up and over the fruit. Beat the remaining egg with 1 tablespoon of water and brush some of the egg wash on the pastry rims; sprinkle with the turbinado sugar.