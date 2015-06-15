Fig and Arugula Salad with Grated Frozen Gorgonzola Piccante
© John Kernick
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ori Menashe
July 2015

Chef Ori Menashe makes the most creative salads. Here, he dresses arugula, fresh Black Mission figs and pistachios with a spicy, lemony vinaigrette and a drizzle of crème fraîche. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

VINAIGRETTE

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallot
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil

SALAD

  • 1/2 cup unsalted pistachios
  • 5 ounces baby arugula (8 packed cups)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 9 fresh Black Mission figs, quartered
  • 1/4 cup crème fraîche
  • One 3-ounces wedge of Gorgonzola piccante, frozen overnight

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the vinaigrette

In a medium bowl, mix the lemon juice with the shallot, salt and crushed red pepper. Let stand for 30 minutes. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in both oils until incorporated.

Step 2    Make the salad

Preheat the oven to 425°. Spread the pistachios in a pie plate and toast for about 5 minutes, until golden. Let cool, then coarsely chop.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the arugula with half of the pistachios and the vinaigrette; season with salt and pepper. Transfer to plates and arrange the figs around the salad. In a small bowl, stir the crème fraîche with 1 tablespoon of water until smooth; drizzle over the salad. Grate the frozen Gorgonzola over the salad, top with the remaining pistachios and serve.

Make Ahead

The vinaigrette can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this delicious salad with a citrus- and herb-scented Italian white.

