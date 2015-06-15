Fig and Arugula Salad with Grated Frozen Gorgonzola Piccante

In a medium bowl, mix the lemon juice with the shallot, salt and crushed red pepper. Let stand for 30 minutes. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in both oils until incorporated.

Preheat the oven to 425°. Spread the pistachios in a pie plate and toast for about 5 minutes, until golden. Let cool, then coarsely chop.

In a large bowl, toss the arugula with half of the pistachios and the vinaigrette; season with salt and pepper. Transfer to plates and arrange the figs around the salad. In a small bowl, stir the crème fraîche with 1 tablespoon of water until smooth; drizzle over the salad. Grate the frozen Gorgonzola over the salad, top with the remaining pistachios and serve.