Fiddlesticks and Horsefeathers

Chad Arnholt

According to San Francisco mixologist Chad Arnholt, people often think of gin as a light and lean spirit. But genever, the predecessor to gin, has a malty, hearty, whiskey-like quality that’s terrific in this old-fashioned-style drink. “Cocktail historian Dave Wondrich makes a strong case that the old-fashioneds of the 1800s might very well have been made with a malty, gin-like spirit,” Arnholt says.  Slideshow: Gin Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Bols barrel-aged genever
  • 1/4 ounce crème de cassis (black-currant liqueur)
  • 3/4 teaspoon Luxardo maraschino liqueur
  • 3/8 teaspoon Ginger Syrup (see Note)
  • 2 dashes of orange bitters
  • Ice, plus 1 large cube for serving
  • 1 orange twist

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the genever, crème de cassis, maraschino liqueur, Ginger Syrup and bitters. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled rocks glass over the large ice cube. Pinch the orange twist over the drink and discard.

Notes

Ginger Syrup: In a small saucepan, combine 1/2 cup sugar with 4 ounces water. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. Add 1⁄3 cup (1 1/2 ounces) minced fresh ginger and simmer over very low heat for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Let cool, then pour the syrup through a fine strainer into a jar. Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes about 5 ounces.

