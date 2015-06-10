Fiddlesticks and Horsefeathers

According to San Francisco mixologist Chad Arnholt, people often think of gin as a light and lean spirit. But genever, the predecessor to gin, has a malty, hearty, whiskey-like quality that’s terrific in this old-fashioned-style drink. “Cocktail historian Dave Wondrich makes a strong case that the old-fashioneds of the 1800s might very well have been made with a malty, gin-like spirit,” Arnholt says. Slideshow: Gin Cocktails



Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015