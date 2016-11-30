Austin bartender Jessica Sanders took inspiration from Frida Kahlo painting called A Few Small Nips when creating this drink. "Like Frida's great love story with Diego Rivera, this cocktail is fiery and tumultuous but also tender and fragile," she says. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
In a mixing glass, combine the mezcal, pear brandy, Chartreuse, St-Germain and orange bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and add to the glass.
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: Watch out with the St.-Germain, this drink can easily put you to sleep!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-06