A Few Small Nips
Serves : 1 drink
Jessica Sanders

Austin bartender Jessica Sanders took inspiration from Frida Kahlo painting called A Few Small Nips when creating this drink. "Like Frida's great love story with Diego Rivera, this cocktail is fiery and tumultuous but also tender and fragile," she says. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

  • 1 1/4 ounces mezcal
  • 1/2 ounce pear brandy, such as Clear Creek
  • 1/4 ounce yellow Chartreuse (honeyed herbal liqueur)
  • 1/4 ounce St-Germain elderflower liqueur
  • 2 dashes of orange bitters
  • Ice
  • 1 lemon twist, for garnish

In a mixing glass, combine the mezcal, pear brandy, Chartreuse, St-Germain and orange bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and add to the glass.

