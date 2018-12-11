Fettuccine with White  Chicken Ragù 
Greg DuPree
Active Time
50 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Silvia Baldini
January 2019

This creamy chicken ragù is easy to make and boasts remarkable depth thanks to the flavors of an Italian-style sofrito made with onions, carrots, celery, and parsley.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 ounces pancetta or guanciale, finely chopped
  • 2 medium garlic cloves
  • 2 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt, plus more to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, plus more to taste 
  •  1 1/2 cups Sofrito
  • 6 tablespoons dry white wine
  • 2 cups organic chicken stock
  • 2 leek leaves (from 1 leek) or 2 scallions
  • 2 rosemary sprigs
  • 1 fresh bay leaf
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream or half-and-half
  • 1 cup frozen sweet peas, thawed
  • 12 ounces uncooked dried fettuccine or 16 ounces fresh fettuccine
  • 1 1/2 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/3 cup)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium. Add pancetta; cook, stirring often, until fat has rendered, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer pancetta to a plate, reserving drippings in Dutch oven. Add garlic to Dutch oven; increase heat to medium-high. Sprinkle chicken all over with salt and pepper. Working in batches if needed, add chicken, skin side down, to Dutch oven. Cook until golden brown on both sides, about 6 minutes. Transfer chicken thighs to a plate.

Step 2    

Reserve garlic and 2 tablespoons drippings in Dutch oven; discard remaining drippings. Add sofrito and wine; bring to a simmer over medium. Cook, stirring and scraping up browned bits, until mixture is reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Return chicken to Dutch oven in a snug single layer; add stock, ensuring chicken is barely covered. Return mixture to a simmer over medium. While mixture comes to a simmer, bundle together leek leaves, rosemary sprigs, thyme sprigs, and bay leaf; secure with kitchen twine, and add to Dutch oven. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and cook until chicken is tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Step 3    

Remove Dutch oven from heat. Transfer chicken to a cutting board; partially cover Dutch oven. Let chicken and sauce stand 10 minutes. Skim and discard fat from sauce; remove and discard garlic cloves and leek-herb bundle. Stir reserved pancetta into sauce. Remove and discard skin and bones from chicken; finely shred chicken meat.

Step 4    

Stir cream into sauce. Cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until sauce is reduced by nearly half and has slightly thickened, 8 to 12 minutes. Stir peas and shredded chicken into sauce; cook until peas are just tender, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat, and cover to keep warm.

Step 5    

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain pasta, reserving 1/2 cup cooking liquid.

Step 6    

Add pasta, Parmesan, butter, and lemon zest to sauce. Stir to combine, adding splashes of reserved cooking liquid as needed to form a creamy sauce. Sprinkle with parsley. Serve in large bowls.

Suggested Pairing

Tart, medium-bodied Barbera d’Asti.

