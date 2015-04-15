Fettuccine with Shrimp

© Andrew Purcell
F&W’s Justin Chapple mixes plenty of scallions, creamy mascarpone cheese and fresh spinach into this supereasy pasta. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain.
Step 2
Wipe out the pot; melt the butter in it. Add the scallions and garlic and cook over moderately high heat until softened, 2 minutes. Add the wine and simmer until reduced by half, 3 minutes. Stir in the mascarpone. Add the pasta and shrimp and cook, tossing, until the pasta is coated, 3 minutes. Stir in the spinach and season with salt and pepper. Serve hot.
Suggested Pairing
Pair this creamy pasta with a lemon-zesty Italian white.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5