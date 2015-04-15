Fettuccine with Shrimp
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
May 2015

F&W’s Justin Chapple mixes plenty of scallions, creamy mascarpone cheese and fresh spinach into this supereasy pasta. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces fettuccine
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 8 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 3/4 cup dry white wine
  • 2/3 cup mascarpone cheese
  • 12 ounces cooked shrimp
  • 6 ounces curly spinach leaves
  • Salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain.

Step 2    

Wipe out the pot; melt the butter in it. Add the scallions and garlic and cook over moderately high heat until softened, 2 minutes. Add the wine and simmer until reduced by half, 3 minutes. Stir in the mascarpone. Add the pasta and shrimp and cook, tossing, until the pasta is coated, 3 minutes. Stir in the spinach and season with salt and pepper. Serve hot.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this creamy pasta with a lemon-zesty Italian white.

