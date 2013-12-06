Feta-Filled Arepas

In this recipe, chef Peter Berley looks to Latin America, creating a sophisticated take on the ubiquitous arepa (corn cake) stuffed with feta cheese. Slideshow: More Amazing Vegetarian Dishes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, mix the masa harina with the baking powder, 1/2 cup of vegetable oil and 3 cups of cool water. Knead the dough several times, then wrap it in plastic and let stand for 15 minutes.
Divide the dough into 16 pieces and flatten each into a 3-inch disk. Sprinkle the feta cheese over 8 of the disks. Top with the remaining disks and press the edges to seal. Gently press the arepas into even patties.
Heat 1/4 inch of oil in 2 large skillets. Add the arepas and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden, 6 to 7 minutes. Drain on paper towels, then serve.
