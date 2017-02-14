Feta-Brined Chicken Sandwiches 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large resealable plastic bag, mix the feta brine and hot sauce. Add the chicken cutlets, seal the bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse the feta cheese and lemon juice. Slowly blend in the 1/3 cup of oil until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Preheat a grill pan. Remove the chicken from the brine and pat dry; discard the brine. Brush with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the cutlets over moderately high heat, turning once, until cooked through, about 5 minutes total.