Feta-Brined Chicken Sandwiches 
© John Kernick
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
March 2017

The secret to incredibly flavorful chicken cutlets is a quick marinade in feta brine in advance of grilling. Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple then whips the feta cheese with lemon juice and olive oil to use as a spread for the excellent sandwiches here. Slideshow: More Eggplant Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound feta, crumbled, plus  3/4 cup of the brine 
  • 1 tablespoon Louisiana-style hot sauce, preferably Tabasco 
  • Four 4-ounce chicken cutlets 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • Four 6-inch ciabatta rolls, split and toasted 
  • Arugula (not baby), sliced cucumber, red onion and seeded piquillo peppers, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large resealable plastic bag, mix the feta brine and hot sauce. Add the chicken cutlets, seal the bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse the feta cheese and lemon juice. Slowly blend in the 1/3 cup of oil until smooth.  Season with salt and pepper.  

Step 3    

Preheat a grill pan. Remove the chicken from the brine  and pat dry; discard the brine. Brush with oil and season  with salt and pepper. Grill the cutlets over moderately high heat, turning once, until cooked through, about 5 minutes total.

Step 4    

Spread the rolls with some of the feta. Top with the chicken, arugula, cucumber, onion and peppers and serve. 

