Feta-Brined Chicken Sandwiches 

The secret to incredibly flavorful chicken cutlets is a quick marinade in feta brine in advance of grilling. Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple then whips the feta cheese with lemon juice and olive oil to use as a spread for the excellent sandwiches here. Slideshow: More Eggplant Recipes
How to Make It
In a large resealable plastic bag, mix the feta brine and hot sauce. Add the chicken cutlets, seal the bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse the feta cheese and lemon juice. Slowly blend in the 1/3 cup of oil until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.
Preheat a grill pan. Remove the chicken from the brine and pat dry; discard the brine. Brush with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the cutlets over moderately high heat, turning once, until cooked through, about 5 minutes total.
Spread the rolls with some of the feta. Top with the chicken, arugula, cucumber, onion and peppers and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Kelsey Alfredson
Review Body: This recipe was fantastic! I've tried it with the chicken and a veggie version with eggplant (not brined). One of my staple sandwich recipes now.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-21
Author Name: JamesGreen26
Review Body: This is good for a lean lunch, good nutritional value as well
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-05-08