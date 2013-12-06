Fernet & Jerry

When John Gertsen learned that Italian immigrants sometimes mix an obscure Sicilian bitters with eggnog as a kind of tonic, he had to try it. He substituted widely available Fernet-Branca for the bitters. The result? “The rich flavor of the egg takes the edge off the Fernet-Branca and the heat makes it smell heavenly.” Slideshow: Comforting Warming Drinks
How to Make It
Step
Spoon the Tom & Jerry Batter into a small warmed mug or heatproof glass. Gently fold in the Fernet-Branca and Cognac, then gently stir in the hot milk. Garnish the drink with freshly grated nutmeg.
