Fernet & Jerry
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 Drink
John Gertsen

When John Gertsen learned that Italian immigrants sometimes mix an obscure Sicilian bitters with eggnog as a kind of tonic, he had to try it. He substituted widely available Fernet-Branca for the bitters. The result? “The rich flavor of the egg takes the edge off the Fernet-Branca and the heat makes it smell heavenly.” Slideshow: Comforting Warming Drinks

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step

Spoon the Tom & Jerry Batter into a small warmed mug or heatproof glass. Gently fold in the Fernet-Branca and Cognac, then gently stir in the hot milk. Garnish the drink with freshly grated nutmeg.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up