Fermented Serrano Schug 
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes about 2 cups
Reem Kassis
December 2018

Fermenting schug—the bright, fiery Middle Eastern condiment—not only preserves it but adds wonderful complexity to the already intensely flavored sauce.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound serrano chiles, stemmed
  • 3 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 large lemon)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons ground coriander

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place chiles and salt in a food processor; process until mixture is slightly coarse and loose, 2 minutes to 2 minutes and 30 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Transfer to an airtight container. Let stand at room temperature for 3 days. (If desired, transfer to refrigerator, and chill up to 1 week.)

Step 2    

Just before serving, add lemon juice, olive oil, and coriander to schug, and stir until blended.

