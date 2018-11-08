Fermented Serrano Schug 

Fermenting schug—the bright, fiery Middle Eastern condiment—not only preserves it but adds wonderful complexity to the already intensely flavored sauce.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place chiles and salt in a food processor; process until mixture is slightly coarse and loose, 2 minutes to 2 minutes and 30 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Transfer to an airtight container. Let stand at room temperature for 3 days. (If desired, transfer to refrigerator, and chill up to 1 week.)
Step 2
Just before serving, add lemon juice, olive oil, and coriander to schug, and stir until blended.