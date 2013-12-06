Fennel Syrup
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 ounces
Jennifer Colliau
April 2011

Use this infused syrup to make the Almond-Fennel Cooler.    Classic Cocktails  

Ingredients

  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon fennel seeds

How to Make It

Step

In a spice grinder, coarsely grind fennel seeds. In a small saucepan, combine the ground fennel seeds with water and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 20 minutes. Pour the fennel liquid into a jar through a fine strainer. Add sugar, cover and shake gently until the sugar is completely dissolved. Refrigerate the fennel syrup for up to 1 month.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up