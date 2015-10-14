Fennel Ridgecrests

In a medium bowl, whisk the grapefruit juice with the sugar and brandy until the sugar is dissolved. Chill the grapefruit cordial for 15 minutes.

Step 2

In a large measuring cup, stir the fennel juice with 2 ounces of the grapefruit cordial. Pour the drink into 4 tall ice-filled glasses and top with the cider. Garnish with fennel fronds and serve.