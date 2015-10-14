Fennel Ridgecrests
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 4 drinks
Chad Arnholt & Claire Sprouse
November 2015

At The Perennial, mixologists Chad Arnholt and Claire Sprouse use drought-resistant fennel as the base for this refreshing, low-alcohol cocktail. Slideshow: More Fall Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup strained fresh grapefruit juice
  • 1/4 cup superfine sugar
  • 1 tablespoon pear brandy
  • 8 ounces fresh fennel juice, chilled
  • Ice
  • 8 ounces chilled sparkling hard cider 
  • Fennel fronds, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the grapefruit juice with the sugar and brandy until the sugar is dissolved. Chill the grapefruit cordial for 15 minutes.

Step 2    

In a large measuring cup, stir the fennel juice with 2 ounces of the grapefruit cordial. Pour the drink into 4 tall ice-filled glasses and top with the cider. Garnish with fennel fronds and serve.

Make Ahead

The grapefruit cordial can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up