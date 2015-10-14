Fennel Ridgecrests

At The Perennial, mixologists Chad Arnholt and Claire Sprouse use drought-resistant fennel as the base for this refreshing, low-alcohol cocktail. Slideshow: More Fall Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, whisk the grapefruit juice with the sugar and brandy until the sugar is dissolved. Chill the grapefruit cordial for 15 minutes.
Step 2
In a large measuring cup, stir the fennel juice with 2 ounces of the grapefruit cordial. Pour the drink into 4 tall ice-filled glasses and top with the cider. Garnish with fennel fronds and serve.
Make Ahead
The grapefruit cordial can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5