Fennel Pollen–Roasted Rack of Lamb with Radish Leaf Pesto
Eric Wolfinger
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Sarah Heller
April 2018

Beyond the bulb and fronds, bright yellow fennel pollen has a bold anise flavor. Chef Sarah Heller of Radish Leaf Cuisine in Napa, California, uses it as a rub for roasted rack of spring lamb. The radish leaf pesto is a prime example of root-to-stem cooking: The peppery leaves, basil, almonds, and Pecorino make a vibrant, delicious topper for the chops when served.    Slideshow: More Rack of Lamb Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 bunches radish tops (about 2 loosely packed cups) 
  • 1 bunch fresh basil (about 1 loosely packed cup) 
  • 1/4 cup toasted almonds 
  • 1 ounce pecorino cheese, grated (about 1/2 cup) 
  • 1/4 cup olive oil  
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, plus more if needed 
  • 1 garlic clove 
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided, plus more for seasoning 
  • 1 (2-pound) rack of lamb, frenched if desired  
  • 2 tablespoons fennel pollen  
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper 
  • 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high. Add radish tops and basil; cook 30 seconds. Drain greens, and immediately transfer to a large bowl of ice water. Once cool, drain well and squeeze out excess water. 

Step 2    

Place greens, almonds, cheese, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small food processor; pulse to form a chunky sauce. Add more lemon juice or salt to taste if needed.  

Step 3    

Preheat oven to 400°F. Trim lamb rack to remove any pieces of silver skin or fat. Dry completely with a paper towel. Season with fennel pollen and pepper.  

Step 4    

Heat grapeseed oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Season lamb with remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Add lamb to skillet, and sear until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer skillet to preheated oven, and roast until a meat thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 135°F, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board, and let rest 5 minutes. Slice lamb between bones into chops, and serve with pesto. 

Make Ahead

The radish leaf pesto can be made in advance and chilled for up to 3 days.

