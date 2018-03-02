Fennel Pollen–Roasted Rack of Lamb with Radish Leaf Pesto

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high. Add radish tops and basil; cook 30 seconds. Drain greens, and immediately transfer to a large bowl of ice water. Once cool, drain well and squeeze out excess water.

Step 2 Place greens, almonds, cheese, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small food processor; pulse to form a chunky sauce. Add more lemon juice or salt to taste if needed.

Step 3 Preheat oven to 400°F. Trim lamb rack to remove any pieces of silver skin or fat. Dry completely with a paper towel. Season with fennel pollen and pepper.