Fennel, Chicken and Potato Salad
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Justin Chapple
April 2017

Potato salad meets chicken salad in this bright, fresh-tasting dish that’s packed with fresh fennel and tarragon. Slideshow: More Potato Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound baby red potatoes 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise 
  • 3 tablespoons dry white wine, such as Pinot Grigio 
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped tarragon, plus 1/4 cup leaves for garnish 
  • 4 cups shredded cooked chicken (from a small rotisserie chicken) 
  • 1 fennel bulb—halved, cored and very thinly sliced, fronds reserved for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Season generously with salt and simmer  over moderate heat until the potatoes are tender, 15 to  20 minutes. Drain well and let cool, then cut in half.

Step 2    

In a large serving bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the wine, vinegar and chopped tarragon. Season the dressing with salt and pepper. Add the chicken, fennel and cooled potatoes and toss well. Season generously with salt and pepper and toss again. Garnish with the tarragon leaves and fennel fronds. Serve right away.

Make Ahead

The salad can be refrigerated overnight.

