Fennel, Apple and Avocado Crudo

© Con Poulos
Pink peppercorns (no relation to the black or white variety) are slightly spicy but fruity, with a mild citrus taste. Here, they flavor the salt sprinkled on a supereasy vegetable crudo. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Appetizer Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a bowl, mix the pink peppercorns with the capers and salt. In another bowl, whisk the grapefruit zest with the juice, oil and dill.
Step 2
On a serving platter, layer the avocados, fennel and apple, overlapping them slightly. Drizzle the grapefruit vinaigrette over the crudo and sprinkle with some of the pink peppercorn–caper salt. Serve immediately, passing the remaining salt at the table.
Suggested Pairing
This fragrant salad is lovely with a lightly floral southern French rosé.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5