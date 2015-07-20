Fennel, Apple and Avocado Crudo

In a bowl, mix the pink peppercorns with the capers and salt. In another bowl, whisk the grapefruit zest with the juice, oil and dill.

Step 2

On a serving platter, layer the avocados, fennel and apple, overlapping them slightly. Drizzle the grapefruit vinaigrette over the crudo and sprinkle with some of the pink peppercorn–caper salt. Serve immediately, passing the remaining salt at the table.