Fennel, Apple and Avocado Crudo
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
August 2015

Pink peppercorns (no relation to the black or white variety) are slightly spicy but fruity, with a mild citrus taste. Here, they flavor the salt sprinkled on a supereasy vegetable crudo. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Appetizer Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon crushed pink peppercorns
  • 1 tablespoon chopped drained capers
  • 1/2 teaspoon flaky sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated Ruby Red grapefruit zest
  • 6 tablespoons fresh grapefruit juice
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon chopped dill
  • 2 firm, ripe Hass avocados—halved, pitted and cut into very thin wedges
  • 1 fennel bulb—halved, cored and very thinly sliced lengthwise (2 cups)
  • 1 medium Granny Smith apple, cored and thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, mix the pink peppercorns with the capers and salt. In another bowl, whisk the grapefruit zest with the juice, oil and dill.

Step 2    

On a serving platter, layer the avocados, fennel and apple, overlapping them slightly. Drizzle the grapefruit vinaigrette over the crudo and sprinkle with some of the pink peppercorn–caper salt. Serve immediately, passing the remaining salt at the table.

Suggested Pairing

This fragrant salad is lovely with a lightly floral southern French rosé.

