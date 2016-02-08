Fennel-and-Grapefruit-Rubbed Snapper
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
March 2016

F&W’s Justin Chapple rubs a supertasty mix of crushed fennel seeds and grapefruit zest onto snapper before baking it on a bed of sweet roasted fennel.  Slideshow: More Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 fennel bulbs, cut into 3/4-inch wedges
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper
  • Two 12-ounce red snapper fillets
  • 2 teaspoons crushed fennel seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated grapefruit zest
  • 1 pink grapefruit, peeled and supremed

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the fennel, 1/4 cup of oil, the thyme and crushed red pepper. Season with salt and black pepper. Roast for about 20 minutes, until just tender.

Step 2    

Gently curl 1 snapper fillet over the edge of a ceramic baking dish, skin side up. Make 5 or 6 slashes in the fillet. Repeat with the remaining fillet. 

Step 3    

In a bowl, whisk the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons of oil, the fennel seeds and zest and rub all over the fillets and in the slashes; season with salt and pepper. Arrange the snapper skin side up on the fennel. Roast for about 8 minutes, until the fish is just cooked through. Serve the fish and fennel  with the grapefruit sections. 

Suggested Pairing

Wine: Citrusy, medium-bodied white Bordeaux.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up