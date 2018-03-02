Fennel and Arugula Salad with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette 
Eric Wolfinger
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
29 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Shannon Staglin 
April 2018

Meyer lemon has a tartness that’s more tamed than lemon, which is why we love it with peppery arugula and crisp shaved fennel in this simple salad. Soaking the shaved fennel in ice water helps the thin slices retain their crisp.    Slideshow: More Fennel Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons fresh Meyer lemon juice 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper 
  • 1/2 cup olive oil 
  • 2 large fennel bulbs 
  • 4 cups large, spicy arugula leaves 
  • 2 cups loosely packed pea tendrils 
  • 1 1/2 cups thinly diagonally sliced sugar snap peas 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine lemon juices in a lidded jar, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Add oil, cover, and shake to combine. Chill until ready to serve.

Step 2    

Using a mandoline, thinly slice fennel bulbs lengthwise. Place in a bowl of ice water for 10 minutes; drain and pat dry. 

Step 3    

Arrange arugula, pea tendrils, fennel, and snap peas on a large platter. Drizzle with dressing just before serving.

