Fennel and Arugula Salad with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette 

Meyer lemon has a tartness that’s more tamed than lemon, which is why we love it with peppery arugula and crisp shaved fennel in this simple salad. Soaking the shaved fennel in ice water helps the thin slices retain their crisp. Slideshow: More Fennel Recipes
Combine lemon juices in a lidded jar, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Add oil, cover, and shake to combine. Chill until ready to serve.
Using a mandoline, thinly slice fennel bulbs lengthwise. Place in a bowl of ice water for 10 minutes; drain and pat dry.
Arrange arugula, pea tendrils, fennel, and snap peas on a large platter. Drizzle with dressing just before serving.
