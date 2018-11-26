Fast Puff Pastry
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 pound
Justin Chapple

Justin Chapple’s cheater version of homemade puff pastry comes together in just 30 minutes. The secret: Arranging thinly sliced frozen butter on an easy bread flour dough simplifies the laminating process.

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 sticks unsalted butter (7 ounces), frozen for 20 minutes
  • 1 1/4 cups bread flour, plus more for dusting
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 to 1/2 cup ice water

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using a food processor fitted with the slicer blade, thinly slice the frozen butter. Transfer the sliced butter to a plate and freeze. Fit the same bowl of the food processor with the blade attachment. Add the flour and salt; pulse to mix. With the machine on, gradually add just enough water so that the dough forms a ball.

Step 2    

Scrape the dough onto a floured work surface. Roll the dough into a 20-inch-long rectangle, a scant 1/4 inch thick. Arrange the frozen sliced butter in a single layer on the dough. With the short end facing you, working quickly, fold up the dough in 4-inch increments until you reach the end; brush off any excess flour after each fold.

Step 3    

Rotate the dough so that one of the open ends is facing you. Using a rolling pin, gently tap the dough to flatten it slightly, then roll the dough to a 20-inch-long rectangle, a scant 1/4 inch thick. Fold the dough over itself in 4-inch increments until you reach the end; brush off any excess flour after each fold. Repeat the rolling, folding and brushing process 3 more times. Wrap the puff pastry in plastic and freeze until well chilled, about 15 minutes.

Make Ahead

The puff pastry can be wrapped tightly in plastic and frozen for up to 6 months.

