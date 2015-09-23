Fast-and-Easy Curried Vegetable Lasagna

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large frying pan, heat the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the onions and cook for 5 minutes, until they are soft and beginning to brown. Add the broccoli, red pepper, zucchini and ginger and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes, until the vegetables are soft and start to brown. Add the curry powder and the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the marinara sauce, chile flakes, Greek yogurt, heavy cream and water and season generously with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

Step 2 In a 9-by-11-inch ovenproof baking dish, spread 1/2 cup of the curried marinara sauce and top with 3 lasagna noodles. Spread 1/3 of the curried marinara sauce over the noodles. Repeat with the remaining noodles and sauce. Dot the top of the lasagna with the fresh mozzarella.

Step 3 Cover the baking dish with nonstick aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven for 35 minutes, until the lasagna is hot and the noodles are cooked through. Remove the foil, turn the oven to broil and broil the lasagna for 5 to 10 minutes, until the top is brown and bubbly.