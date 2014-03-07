Farro with Spanish Chorizo, Feta and Dill
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Hugh Acheson
April 2014

Hugh Acheson puts farro to good use here by combining it with chorizo, then topping the dish with a surprise combination of feta and fresh dill. Slideshow: Farro Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups farro (12 ounces)
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 ounces dry Spanish chorizo, very thinly sliced
  • 2 medium shallots, minced
  • 1/2 cup minced celery
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup chopped parsley
  • 4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled ( 1/2 cup)
  • 1/4 cup chopped dill

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, cover the farro with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until al dente, about 25 minutes; drain well.

Step 2    

In a large, deep skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the chorizo and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until just starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Add the shallots and celery and cook, stirring, until softened, about 4 minutes. Stir in the drained farro and the chicken stock and cook, stirring, until most of the stock is absorbed, about 3 minutes. Stir in the butter and parsley and season lightly with salt. Transfer the farro to shallow bowls, scatter the feta and dill on top and serve.

Suggested Pairing

A light-bodied white such as Albariño or Sauvignon Blanc.

