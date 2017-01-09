Farro Breakfast Porridge with Raspberries 
© Constantine Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Missy Robbins
February 2017

Missy Robbins, the chef at Lilia in Brooklyn, mixes up her morning breakfast routine with farro porridge, which she tops with a superspeedy and delicious (not to mention healthy) sauce made with frozen raspberries and honey. Slideshow: More Porridge Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • 1 1/2 cups pearled farro 
  • 3 1/2 cups boiling water, plus more if needed 
  • 1 cup frozen raspberries  
  • 2 tablespoons honey 
  • 1/2 cup fat-free Greek-style yogurt  
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 
  • Kosher salt
  • Chopped unsalted pistachios, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the farro and cook, stirring, until toasted, about 2 minutes. Gradually stir in the boiling water, ½ cup at a time, stirring in more as the water is almost absorbed but the farro is still soupy, 10 to 15 minutes total. Cover the saucepan and  simmer over moderately low heat until the farro is al dente, about 15 minutes.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, cook the raspberries over moderately low heat until they just begin to break down, about 3 minutes. Stir in the honey. 

Step 3    

Stir the yogurt and cinnamon into the farro and season with salt. (If a looser porridge is preferred, stir in more boiling water, a tablespoon at a time.) Spoon the porridge into bowls, top with the raspberry sauce and pistachios and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up