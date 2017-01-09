Farro Breakfast Porridge with Raspberries 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the farro and cook, stirring, until toasted, about 2 minutes. Gradually stir in the boiling water, ½ cup at a time, stirring in more as the water is almost absorbed but the farro is still soupy, 10 to 15 minutes total. Cover the saucepan and simmer over moderately low heat until the farro is al dente, about 15 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, cook the raspberries over moderately low heat until they just begin to break down, about 3 minutes. Stir in the honey.