Farro and White Bean Soup with Swiss Chard and Herb Oil
© John Kernick
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 18
Dan Kluger
December 2015

Chef Dan Kluger’s soup is loaded with beans, grains and vegetables and topped with a fresh and vibrant herb oil. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

SOUP

  • 2 cups Great Northern beans—picked over, soaked overnight and drained
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups farro (9 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large Spanish onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • 1 1/4 cups thinly sliced carrots
  • 1 1/4 cups thinly sliced celery root
  • 1/3 cup thinly sliced garlic
  • Two 28-ounce cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes
  • 1 pound red Swiss chard, stemmed and leaves chopped

HERB OIL

  • 2 tablespoons minced parsley
  • 1 tablespoon minced rosemary
  • 1 tablespoon minced thyme
  • 1 tablespoon minced oregano
  • 1/2 jalapeño, seeded and minced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the soup

In a large pot, cover the soaked beans with water (at least 4 inches) and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderately low heat until the beans are tender, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon of salt and let stand for  5 minutes. Drain, reserving 6 cups of the cooking liquid.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the farro until al dente, about 20 minutes. Drain.

Step 3    

Wipe out the large pot and heat the olive oil in it. Add the onion and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 7 minutes. Add the carrots, celery root and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables just start to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes with their juices and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the juices have reduced by half,  8 to 10 minutes.

Step 4    

Add the reserved bean cooking liquid and 14 cups of water to the pot and bring to a simmer. Stir in the beans, farro and Swiss chard and simmer over moderate heat until the chard is wilted and the soup is hot, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 5    Make the herb oil

In a medium bowl, whisk the herbs with the jalapeño, lemon zest and olive oil; season with salt.

Step 6    

To serve, ladle the soup into bowls and top with the herb oil and grated cheese.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated for 3 days. Reheat gently before serving. The herb oil can be refrigerated overnight; serve at room temperature.

Suggested Pairing

WINE: Offer guests both a full-bodied white and a vibrant, medium-bodied red.

