Farro and White Bean Soup with Swiss Chard and Herb Oil

Chef Dan Kluger’s soup is loaded with beans, grains and vegetables and topped with a fresh and vibrant herb oil. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes
How to Make It
In a large pot, cover the soaked beans with water (at least 4 inches) and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderately low heat until the beans are tender, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon of salt and let stand for 5 minutes. Drain, reserving 6 cups of the cooking liquid.
Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the farro until al dente, about 20 minutes. Drain.
Wipe out the large pot and heat the olive oil in it. Add the onion and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 7 minutes. Add the carrots, celery root and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables just start to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes with their juices and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the juices have reduced by half, 8 to 10 minutes.
Add the reserved bean cooking liquid and 14 cups of water to the pot and bring to a simmer. Stir in the beans, farro and Swiss chard and simmer over moderate heat until the chard is wilted and the soup is hot, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
In a medium bowl, whisk the herbs with the jalapeño, lemon zest and olive oil; season with salt.
To serve, ladle the soup into bowls and top with the herb oil and grated cheese.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
