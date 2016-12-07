Farro-and-Sausage Parmigiano 

Author Name: Erika Shaffer Review Body: I made this last weekend and it was easy - The farro I used needed more than 2.5 hours to really cook - I think I went 3 but so tasty. I actually forgot the parmesan but that was not a big deal. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-01-18

Author Name: Barbara Kreemer Review Body: This was great! I don't have a slow cooker, so I cooked the farro first, then mixed everything together. I had a 5 cheese Italian mix that I put on top, then broiled and added panko. I loved the chew of the farro. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-02-15

Author Name: Merle_Wilson Review Body: I'm not so fond of sausages but looking at the recipe it looks really delicious. Got any suggestion on what I could replace sausages with? Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-01-22

Author Name: Jacqlene See-free Review Body: this was fantastic. the only substitutions i made were sweet italian chicken sausage instead of pork, and a little extra cheese. the spice measurements are exact. so easy - just prep and then throw in the slow cooker. this is definitely being added to the rotation! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-01-27

Author Name: karmijames Review Body: Great recipe. Have to admit that it sounded strange and I was a skeptic! I used wheat berries instead of farro. Also added mushrooms and kale. Cooked it all in the crock pot on low for 5 hours. It was cooked to perfection. The amount of panko seemed extreme. I didn't put it all on the finished dish, but have some saved now for when I make this again because I will. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-03-19