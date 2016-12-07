Farro-and-Sausage Parmigiano 
© John Kernick
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Sarah DiGregorio
January 2017

In this clever slow cooker dish, farro gets simmered with tomatoes and sausage until thick and hearty, then broiled with fresh mozzarella and Parmesan. A quick and simple topping of lemon and herbed panko gives it the perfect crunchy finish. Slideshow: More Slow Cooker Meals Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 yellow onion, chopped 
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper
  • 1 pound hot or sweet Italian sausage, casings removed 
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano 
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed 
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar 
  • 1 1/2 cups (9 ounces) farro 
  • One 28-ounce can crushed fire-roasted tomatoes 
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced 
  • 1 1/2 cups panko  
  • 1/2 cup chopped parsley 
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest 
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh oregano 
  • 3/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano 
  • 6 ounces lightly salted fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add  the onion, season with salt and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, 3 minutes. Add the sausage and cook, breaking it up, until cooked through, about  7 minutes. Add two-thirds  of the garlic, the dried oregano, crushed red pepper and fennel seeds. Cook until fragrant,  1 minute. Stir in the vinegar, then scrape into a 6-quart slow cooker. Add the farro, crushed tomatoes and 2 1/2 cups of water. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and cook on high until the farro is tender, 2 1/2 hours. Stir in the scallions.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the panko and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Add the parsley, lemon zest, fresh  oregano and the remaining garlic. Cook, stirring, until the  garlic is tender, 1 minute. Season with salt. Transfer to a plate. 

Step 3    

Preheat the broiler and position a rack 6 inches from the heat. Scrape the farro mixture into a 3-quart oval baking  dish or 4 small baking dishes. Sprinkle with the grated Parmesan and top with the mozzarella. Broil until the cheese  is melted and starting to brown, about 5 minutes; rotate the baking dish halfway through broiling. Transfer to a rack and let stand for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with the panko and serve.

Make Ahead

The cooled panko can be kept in an airtight container at room temperature overnight.

