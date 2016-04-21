Farro and Chickpea Soup with Chicken Meatballs

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the meatballs Combine all of the ingredients in a largebowl. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, make the soupIn a large soup pot, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the onion, carrots, sage and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the chickpeas, farro and chicken stock and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a steady simmer.