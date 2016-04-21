Farro and Chickpea Soup with Chicken Meatballs
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jenn Louis

Making the meatballs extra-large ensures they stay tender and juicy while cooking.For this soothing soup, chef Jenn Louis of Lincoln Restaurant in Portland, Oregon, makes her meatballs extra-large (about the size of golf balls) for two reasons: They are quicker to prepare and remain more tende Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

MEATBALLS

  • 1 pound ground dark-meat chicken
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon chopped sage
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

SOUP

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1 small onion, finely diced
  • 2 medium carrots, finely diced
  • 4 sage leaves
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • One 15-ounce can chickpeas
  • 1 cup cooked farro
  • 2 quarts chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 4 loosely packed cups chopped tender mustard greens
  • Freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the meatballs Combine all of the ingredients in a largebowl. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, make the soupIn a large soup pot, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the onion, carrots, sage and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the chickpeas, farro and chicken stock and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a steady simmer.

Step 3    

Gently form the chicken mixture into 12 meatballs, then lowerthem into the soup and simmer until just cooked through, about 12 minutes. Stir in the mustard greens and cook until just wilted, about 30 seconds. Season the soup with salt and pepper and ladle into bowls. Top with cheese, drizzle with olive oil and serve. 

Make Ahead

The meatball mixture can be refrigerated overnight.

