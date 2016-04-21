Farro and Chickpea Soup with Chicken Meatballs

Making the meatballs extra-large ensures they stay tender and juicy while cooking.For this soothing soup, chef Jenn Louis of Lincoln Restaurant in Portland, Oregon, makes her meatballs extra-large (about the size of golf balls) for two reasons: They are quicker to prepare and remain more tende Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
Make the meatballs Combine all of the ingredients in a largebowl. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, make the soupIn a large soup pot, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the onion, carrots, sage and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the chickpeas, farro and chicken stock and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a steady simmer.
Gently form the chicken mixture into 12 meatballs, then lowerthem into the soup and simmer until just cooked through, about 12 minutes. Stir in the mustard greens and cook until just wilted, about 30 seconds. Season the soup with salt and pepper and ladle into bowls. Top with cheese, drizzle with olive oil and serve.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5