Farmhouse Turkey  Hot Dish 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, combine the turkey legs with the chicken stock and, if necessary, water to cover. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer until the meat is cooked through, about 1 hour. Using tongs, transfer the turkey to a cutting board and let cool. Simmer the stock over moderately high heat until reduced to 4 cups, about 20 to 40 minutes. Shred the meat and discard the skin and bones.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large pot, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter. Add the carrots, celery, onion, fennel, thyme and nutmeg and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the flour and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the reduced stock, bring to a boil and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is thickened, about 5 minutes. Add the turkey, cream, peas and parsley, season with kosher salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Spread in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

Step 3 In a large skillet, melt the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter. Add the mushrooms and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add the leeks and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tarragon. Spread the mushroom mixture over the turkey in the baking dish.