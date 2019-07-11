Farmers Market Kurkure “Frito Pie”
Victor Protasio
Active Time
50 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
By Maneet Chauhan
August 2019

Corn puffs form the base of this delicious and impressive snack. You can definitely use Fritos, but try seeking out the Kurkure—they’re super crunchy and flavored with a blend of Indian spices.

Ingredients

  • 5 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon peanut oil, divided
  • 1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced (about 3 1/2 cups)
  • 3 to 6 chiles de árbol
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • 1 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds
  • 1/3 cup tomato paste
  • 1/3 cup white vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons grated peeled fresh ginger (grated on a Microplane)
  • 2 tablespoons grated garlic (grated on a Microplane)
  • 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
  • 1 3/4 cups water
  • 2 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/4 cups fresh yellow corn kernels (from 2 ears)
  • 1 (6-ounce) green bell pepper, chopped (about 1 cup)
  • 6 (3.3-ounce) packages corn puffs or chips (such as Kurkure or Fritos)
  • Mango Koochumbar
  • 3 ounces tamarind chutney
  • 3 ounces queso fresco, crumbled (about 3/4 cup)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add onion, and cook, stirring often, until browned, 16 to 20 minutes. Add chiles, cumin seeds, peppercorns, cardamom, cinnamon, mustard seeds, and fenugreek seeds. Cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 1 minute and 30 seconds. Stir in tomato paste, vinegar, ginger, garlic, and sugar; cook, stirring constantly, until mixture begins to caramelize, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Process chile mixture, 1 3/4 cups water, and 1 teaspoon salt in a blender until mixture forms a smooth, thick sauce. Set aside.

Step 2    

Toss together sweet potato, ground black pepper, 1 teaspoon oil, and 1/4 teaspoon salt on a large rimmed baking sheet; spread in a single layer. Roast in preheated oven until just tender, about 12 minutes. Set aside.

Step 3    

Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add corn kernels and bell pepper, and cook, stirring often, until vegetables begin to soften, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in sweet potato, and cook 1 minute. Add 1 3/4 cups pureed chile sauce and remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and cook, stirring often, until just heated through, about 2 minutes.

Step 4    

To serve, open corn puff bags. Spoon 1/2 cup vegetable mixture over corn puffs in each bag. Top each with about 1/2 cup mango koochumbar, 1/2 ounce tamarind chutney, and 1/2 ounce queso fresco.

