Far from the Tree 

Brooklyn bartender Ivy Mix, the award-winning co-owner of Leyenda in Brooklyn, shared this cardamom-scented holiday punch. Layers of apple flavor, from cold-pressed juice, brandy, hard cider, and fresh apple slices, give the not-too-boozy punch an autumnal feel. Fun fact: Ivy Mix’s father, Robin Mix, is an acclaimed glass artist—his gorgeous handblown bowl (etsy.com/shop/robinmixglass) is perfect for showing off ivy’s heady cardamom-scented holiday punch.