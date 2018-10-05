Far from the Tree 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Ivy Mix
November 2018

Brooklyn bartender Ivy Mix, the award-winning co-owner of Leyenda in Brooklyn, shared this cardamom-scented holiday punch. Layers of apple flavor, from cold-pressed juice, brandy, hard cider, and fresh apple slices, give the not-too-boozy punch an autumnal feel. Fun fact: Ivy Mix’s father, Robin Mix, is an acclaimed glass artist—his gorgeous handblown bowl (etsy.com/shop/robinmixglass) is perfect for showing off ivy’s heady cardamom-scented holiday punch. 

Ingredients

  • 3 cardamom pods
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 cups French Sauvignon Blanc or similar dry white wine
  • 1 cup cold-pressed apple juice or apple cider
  • 3/4 cup white verjus
  • 1/2 cup amontillado sherry
  • 1/2 cup Calvados or other apple brandy
  • 1/2 cup simple syrup
  • 1 cup dry Spanish-style hard cider (such as Trabanco)
  • 1 crisp, red-skinned apple, thinly cut crosswise into 12 rounds

How to Make It

Step

Muddle cardamom pods and salt in bottom of a punch bowl. Stir in wine, apple juice, verjus, sherry, Calvados, and simple syrup. Add a 1-pound ice block or ice ring; stir gently until punch is chilled, about 30 seconds. Top with hard cider, and garnish with apple slices.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up