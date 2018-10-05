Far from the Tree 

Brooklyn bartender Ivy Mix, the award-winning co-owner of Leyenda in Brooklyn, shared this cardamom-scented holiday punch. Layers of apple flavor, from cold-pressed juice, brandy, hard cider, and fresh apple slices, give the not-too-boozy punch an autumnal feel. Fun fact: Ivy Mix’s father, Robin Mix, is an acclaimed glass artist—his gorgeous handblown bowl (etsy.com/shop/robinmixglass) is perfect for showing off ivy’s heady cardamom-scented holiday punch.
How to Make It
Muddle cardamom pods and salt in bottom of a punch bowl. Stir in wine, apple juice, verjus, sherry, Calvados, and simple syrup. Add a 1-pound ice block or ice ring; stir gently until punch is chilled, about 30 seconds. Top with hard cider, and garnish with apple slices.
