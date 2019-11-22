Fancy Clam Dip
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
By Betsy Andrews

This classic white clam dip, filled with cream cheese; crème fraîche; and, of course, canned clams, is salty, cheesy, and craveable. Some generous splashes of hot sauce and plenty of fresh dill add brightness and cut through the rich, indulgent dip.

Ingredients

  • 2 (6 1/2-ounce) cans minced clams (such as Bar Harbor)
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup crème fraîche
  • 1 small shallot, grated (about 1 1/2 tablespoons)
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Hot sauce
  • Chopped fresh dill
  • Potato chips

How to Make It

Step

Drain clams, reserving clam liquor. Stir together clams and cream cheese in a medium bowl until smooth. Gently stir in crème fraîche, shallot, lemon zest, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and salt. Stir in 1 teaspoon (or to taste) reserved clam liquor. Refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 8 hours. Garnish with hot sauce and fresh dill; serve with potato chips.

