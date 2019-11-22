Fancy Clam Dip

This classic white clam dip, filled with cream cheese; crème fraîche; and, of course, canned clams, is salty, cheesy, and craveable. Some generous splashes of hot sauce and plenty of fresh dill add brightness and cut through the rich, indulgent dip.
How to Make It
Step
Drain clams, reserving clam liquor. Stir together clams and cream cheese in a medium bowl until smooth. Gently stir in crème fraîche, shallot, lemon zest, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and salt. Stir in 1 teaspoon (or to taste) reserved clam liquor. Refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 8 hours. Garnish with hot sauce and fresh dill; serve with potato chips.