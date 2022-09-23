Ingredients Grains Rice Fan Tuan (Stuffed Rice Rolls) Be the first to rate & review! A layer of cooked sticky rice becomes the satisfying wrapper for fan tuan, colorful rolls filled with fried eggs, scallions, pickled daikon, the fried dough sticks called youtiao, and pork floss. "Fan tuan is exercise in textures: chewy sticky rice and crunchy youtiao (Chinese crullers), crisp-tender salted radishes and fluffy rousong (pork floss), all bound by sweet soy sauce and a fried egg," says 2020 F&W Best New Chef Trigg Brown of Win Son, in Brooklyn. "While I first had fan tuan in Taiwan, I really fell in love with the dish when, at the recommendation of chef Eric Sze, I went to Huge Tree Pastry, Lillian Liu's family bakery in L.A. Eddie Huang showed me a technique where you toast the rice in a wok and then massage in oil before cooking it so that the grains remain separate but also stick together. For me, the fan tuan we serve at the bakery represents the collaborative nature of my understanding of Taiwanese food. Without Eric and Lillian and Eddie, I would never get that satisfying multi-textural bite that continues to get me every time I eat it." By Trigg Brown Published on September 23, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo by Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey / Prop Styling by Lydia Pursell Active Time: 40 mins Total Time: 1 hrs Servings: 4 Ingredients 1 ½ cups uncooked white sticky rice (about 10 1/2 ounces) 4 ½ tablespoons canola oil, divided, plus more for frying 1 ½ cups water 4 large eggs Kosher salt, to taste Black pepper, to taste 4 (4- x 1- x 1-inch) pieces youtiao (Chinese cruller) or brioche ¼ cup rousong (pork floss) or finely chopped spiced firm tofu, divided ¼ cup thinly sliced scallions (about 2 scallions), divided 4 teaspoons finely chopped pickled daikon or pickled mustard greens, divided 4 teaspoons sweet soy sauce, divided Directions Toast rice in a dry large saucepan over medium, stirring constantly, until fragrant but not browned, about 4 minutes. Transfer rice to a large metal bowl; stir in 11/2 tablespoons oil until evenly coated. Return rice to saucepan, and add 11/2 cups water. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook until water is completely absorbed and rice is tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, and cover to keep warm until ready to use. (Alternatively, place toasted rice and 11/2 cups water in a rice cooker. Cook according to manufacturer's instructions. Set aside.) Heat remaining 3 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Crack eggs into skillet, spacing evenly apart. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook until whites are set and beginning to crisp around edges and yolks are still runny, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip eggs, and lightly press on each egg with spatula to break the yolk. Cook until outsides of yolks are set but centers are still soft, 10 to 20 seconds. Transfer eggs to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Set aside. Clean skillet, and wipe dry. Pour oil into skillet to a depth of about 1/2 inch. Heat over medium-high until oil reaches 375°F. Add youtiao, and fry, turning often, until golden brown on all sides, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Set aside. Lightly brush a clean work surface (about a 12-inch square) with water. Place a 12-inch square piece of plastic wrap on top of water-coated area. Place about 5 ounces (about 3/4 cup) cooked rice in center of plastic wrap; using a wet hand, press rice into a 7- x 6-inch oval with one long side closest to you. Top rice with 1 cooked egg, and lay 1 youtiao piece, lengthwise, on top of egg. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon pork floss, 1 tablespoon scallions, and 1 teaspoon pickled daikon. Drizzle with 1 teaspoon soy sauce. Using plastic wrap, roll up into a tight log, enclosing the rice around the fillings. Twist ends of plastic wrap to seal rice edges. Using a small paring knife, poke a few holes in plastic wrap to allow air to escape, then roll tighter. Tie both ends of plastic wrap snug against rice to secure; trim excess plastic wrap. Repeat process with remaining rice, eggs, youtiao, pork floss, scallions, pickled daikon, and soy sauce. Cut rolls in half crosswise (leaving wrapped in plastic wrap), and serve. Note Source youtiao at asian-veggies.com and rousong at bokksumarket.com. Rate it Print