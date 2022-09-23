​​Fan Tuan (Stuffed Rice Rolls)

Toast rice in a dry large saucepan over medium, stirring constantly, until fragrant but not browned, about 4 minutes. Transfer rice to a large metal bowl; stir in 11/2 tablespoons oil until evenly coated. Return rice to saucepan, and add 11/2 cups water. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook until water is completely absorbed and rice is tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, and cover to keep warm until ready to use. (Alternatively, place toasted rice and 11/2 cups water in a rice cooker. Cook according to manufacturer's instructions. Set aside.)

Heat remaining 3 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Crack eggs into skillet, spacing evenly apart. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook until whites are set and beginning to crisp around edges and yolks are still runny, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip eggs, and lightly press on each egg with spatula to break the yolk. Cook until outsides of yolks are set but centers are still soft, 10 to 20 seconds. Transfer eggs to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Set aside.

Clean skillet, and wipe dry. Pour oil into skillet to a depth of about 1/2 inch. Heat over medium-high until oil reaches 375°F. Add youtiao, and fry, turning often, until golden brown on all sides, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Set aside.