Falling Leaves

Pegu Club • New York City At the Pegu Club, this drink is made with intensely aromatic Clear Creek pear eau-de-vie from Oregon; each 750-ml bottle is distilled from nearly 30 pounds of fresh fruit. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, stir together the honey and water. Add the Riesling, eau-de-vie and curaçao, fill with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the star anise.
