Falling Leaves

Pegu Club • New York City At the Pegu Club, this drink is made with intensely aromatic Clear Creek pear eau-de-vie from Oregon; each 750-ml bottle is distilled from nearly 30 pounds of fresh fruit. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon water
  • 2 1/4 ounces dry Riesling
  • 1 ounce pear eau-de-vie
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons orange curaçao, preferably Marie Brizard
  • Ice
  • 1 whole star anise

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, stir together the honey and water. Add the Riesling, eau-de-vie and curaçao, fill with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the star anise.

